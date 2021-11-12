Protesting farmers should think over changing their leadership: Vij

Left Menu

Haryana Home minister Anil Vij on Friday asked farmers protesting the Centres farm laws to think over changing their leadership as their current leaders have failed to resolve their issues even after almost a year-long agitation.Addressing the media here, Vij alleged that it seems that those leading the agitation are not well-wishers of farmers.

PTI | Ambala | Updated: 12-11-2021 20:03 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 20:01 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@anilvijminister)
Haryana Home minister Anil Vij on Friday asked farmers protesting the Centre's farm laws to think over changing their leadership as their current leaders have ''failed'' to resolve their issues even after almost a year-long agitation.

Addressing the media here, Vij alleged that it seems that those leading the agitation are not ''well-wishers of farmers''. ''It seems they have some personal hidden agenda which is not being disclosed to farmers for some unknown reasons,'' the minister said. Farmers should ask their leaders what they have pulled off for them in this period, he said, adding that they have ''failed'' to resolve their issues even after almost a year-long agitation.

Vij said in a democratic set up, problems are always solved through dialogue. The prime minister and the Union agriculture minister had invited Samyukta Kisan Morcha leaders for talks a number of times but they have been ''delaying'' it, Vij alleged. He asked farmers that they should ask them what progress has been made on those issues for which they have been sitting on roads leaving their families alone in villages.

Vij said he does not want to intervene in this issue as it is between farmers and their leaders.

But being the home minister of the state, he has to maintain law and order, Vij said. He said the government is also concerned about the fact that the agitation has been affecting industrial activities and businesses in the state.

Hundreds of farmers have been camping at three Delhi borders since November last year, demanding the repeal of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

