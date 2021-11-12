BRIEF-EC Formally Authorises COVID-19 Drugs From Regeneron-Roche, Celltrion
Reuters | Updated: 12-11-2021 20:13 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 20:13 IST
European Medicines Agency (EMA):
* EMA: THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION AUTHORISED THE COVID-19 TREATMENTS REGKIRONA (REGDANVIMAB) AND RONAPREVE (CASIRIVIMAB / IMDEVIMAB), FOLLOWING EVALUATION BY EMA: 12/11/2021
