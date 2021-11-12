Left Menu

25 states, UTs so far reduced VAT on petrol, diesel: Ministry

Following the decision of the Government of India to reduce central excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively, 25 states and Union Territories have also undertaken a commensurate reduction of VAT on Petrol and Diesel so far to give relief to consumers, informed the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 20:48 IST
25 states, UTs so far reduced VAT on petrol, diesel: Ministry
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following the decision of the Government of India to reduce central excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively, 25 states and Union Territories have also undertaken a commensurate reduction of VAT on Petrol and Diesel so far to give relief to consumers, informed the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas on Friday. However, as per the ministry, 11 States and UTs which have not undertaken any reduction in VAT in Petrol and Diesel are Maharashtra, NCT of Delhi, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Jharkhand, Chattisgarh and Rajasthan.

"In Lakshadweep, the UT government procures Kerala paid VAT Petrol and Diesel. Currently, there is Nil tax on Petrol and Diesel in the UT," the ministry said. According to the ministry, following the cut in VAT, the price of Petrol has come down most in Punjab by Rs 16.02 per litre, followed by Rs 13.43 in UT of Ladakh and Rs 13.35 in Karnataka.

Petrol is cheapest in Andaman and Nicobar at Rs 82.96 per litre, while it is Rs 92.02 per litre in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh. Petrol is priced at Rs 117.45 per litre in Jaipur, Rajasthan, while it is Rs 115.85 in Mumbai, Maharashtra. In case of Diesel, the price has come down most in UT of Ladakh by Rs 19.61 per litre, followed by Rs 19.49 in Karnataka and Rs 19.08 in Puducherry.

Diesel is cheapest in Andaman and Nicobar at Rs 77.13 per litre, while it is Rs 79.55 per litre in Aizwal, Mizoram. Diesel is priced at Rs 108.39 per litre in Jaipur, Rajasthan, while it is Rs 107.48 in Vizag, Andhra Pradesh, the ministry said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India
4
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021