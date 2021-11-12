Left Menu

UK's Johnson urges courage and conviction to agree COP climate deal

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-11-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 21:03 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Countries should have the courage and conviction to agree on a draft agreement at the U.N. climate conference climate summit in Glasgow, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.

"What I am saying to world leaders in all my conversations is: this is the moment. Tell your negotiating team how important this is, tell them to have the conviction and the courage to come together and agree that cover decision," he said in a broadcast clip.

