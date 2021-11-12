Delhi HC directs TTFI to place before it communication with ITTF regarding player Manika Batra

The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) to place before it, the communications with the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) regarding star player Manika Batra. During the course of the hearing, Justice Rekha Palli also remarked that the player cannot be targeted.

The Court observation came while hearing the petition of table tennis player Manika Batra seeking to provide a copy of the enquiry report of the enquiry conducted pursuant to the order dated September 23, 2021. Central government standing counsel Apoorv Kurup said the enquiry report was ready. The Court asked them to file the report in a sealed cover and listed the matter for further hearing on November 15.

Manika Batra's counsel told the Court she was being targeted by the table tennis federation, and now she is being treated like an accused. TTFI has vehemently denied the submission made by the counsel for Batra.

Manika Batra was represented by Senior Advocate Sachin Dutta and lawyer Akshay Amritanshu. The Petitioner submitted that even though the enquiry was initiated at the behest of the Petitioner and principles of natural justice require the Petitioner to be provided with a copy of the enquiry report, the same has not been provided.

The Petitioner submitted that after receiving intimation from the Enquiry Committee, the Petitioner along with her Advocate appeared virtually before the Enquiry Committee on October 5, 2021, and raised her grievances before the Enquiry Committee. The Petitioner also filed her written submissions along with documentary evidence before the Enquiry Committee on October 7, 2021. However, the Petitioner has not heard from the Enquiry Committee thereafter. The Delhi High Court on September 23 had granted four weeks time to the Enquiry Committee to conclude its enquiry. The petition said that it has already lapsed on October 21, 2021, and the Petitioner has not heard back from the Enquiry Committee thereafter.

On September 23, the Delhi High Court put an interim stay Table Tennis Federation of India's rules that made it compulsory for players to attend a national camp for selection in international events. Table Tennis player Manika Batra has earlier filed a plea against the Table Tennis Federation of India's decision not to take her in the Asian championship squad.

The Court had expressed anguish with the Table Tennis Federation on framing of the rules and said what was the hurry of making these new rules. Senior Advocate Sachin Dutta, appearing for the petitioner Batra, had earlier told the Court about a past incident that how national coach Roy has pressurized the Petitioner to throw away a match only with a view to help one of his trainees at his private academy to qualify for the Olympics, 2020. He had also raised apprehension on the conduct of Roy. (ANI)

