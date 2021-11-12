Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL78 HINDUTVA-LDALL PARTIES Hinduism and Hindutva are ''different things'': Rahul amid Khurshid row; BJP claims Cong leadership nurses a ''pathological hatred'' for Hinduism Wardha/New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday maintained that Hinduism and Hindutva are ''different things'' and slammed the ideology of the BJP-RSS alleging it has spread hatred in India, drawing a sharp retort from the BJP which claimed that the Congress leadership nurses a ''pathological hatred'' for Hinduism.

MDS7 COVAXIN-LD VIRUS-LANCET Covaxin safe, shows 77.8 per cent efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19: Lancet study New Delhi/Hyderabad: Two doses of Covaxin, India’s indigenous COVID-19 vaccine, offer 77.8 per cent protection against symptomatic disease and present no serious safety concerns, according to an interim analysis of its phase 3 trial published in The Lancet on Friday.

DEL30 HEALTH-PNEUMONIA-VACCINE India makes progress in child vaccination against diarrhoea, pneumonia amid pandemic: Report New Delhi: India made significant progress in 2020 in ensuring children receive immunisation that provide protection against diarrhoea and pneumonia despite challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report from the International Vaccine Access Center (IVAC) at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

DEL73 INDIA-RUSSIA-LD SUMMIT India, Russia expected to hold annual summit next month New Delhi: Russian President Vladimir Putin is likely to visit India next month for a bilateral summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi that is expected to produce tangible outcomes in further expanding ties in areas of defence, trade and energy, people familiar with the development said on Friday.

DEL64 ENV-LD AIR POLLUTION CPCB advises people to avoid going outdoors as Delhi reels under worst air pollution of this season New Delhi: The central pollution watchdog advised people to avoid going outdoors and directed government and private offices to reduce vehicle usage by at least 30 per cent in view of severe air pollution as the national capital recorded its worst AQI of this season on Friday.

DEL11/12/2021 9:07:32 PM71 JK-2NDLD ENCOUNTER Suicide bomber among three militants killed in two encounters in Kashmir Srinagar: Three militants, including a 'fidayeen' (suicide bomber), were killed in two separate encounters in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Friday, taking the number of ultras killed so far this year to 133.

LEGAL LGD4 SC-RATION Delhi Ration scheme: SC to hear on Nov 15 Centre's plea challenging HC order New Delhi: The Supreme Court Friday adjourned to November 15 the plea filed by the Centre against a Delhi High Court order directing the city government not to stop or curtail the supply of food grains or flour, to fair price shop owners.

BOM10 MH-COURT-LD DESHMUKH Court extends former Maha minister Anil Deshmukh's ED custody till Nov 15 Mumbai: A special court here on Friday extended the Enforcement Directorate custody of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh till November 15 in an alleged money laundering case.

LGD17 DL-HC-TABLIGHI-FIR QUASHING How is housing Tablighi Jamaat attendees during lockdown an offence, HC asks Delhi Police New Delhi, Nov (PTI) The Delhi High Court Friday questioned Delhi Police what offence was committed by certain Indian nationals when they housed foreigners, who attended the Tablighi Jamaat congregation last year, during a nationwide lockdown, saying the government notification did not impose any bar on persons residing at any particular place.

BUSINESS DEL31 PM-LD RBI PM launches RBI's scheme to ensure retail participation in gilts, strengthen financial inclusion New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday launched two customer-centric schemes with a view to strengthen financial inclusion by ensuring participation of small retail investors in the government securities market as well as to improve grievance redressal mechanism.

DEL69 BIZ-LD-INFLATION Retail inflation reverses 4-month down trend, rises to 4.48 pc in Oct New Delhi: Retail inflation after remaining on downtrend for four months moved a tad up in October to 4.48 per cent due to an uptick in food prices and higher cost of motor fuel.

DEL25 BIZ-BPCL-PRIVATISATION I Squared Capital drops out of BPCL race New Delhi: US private equity firm I Squared Capital is dropping out of the race to buy India's second-largest state oil firm, Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) owing to a complex deal structure and lack of financial backers for the transaction, sources said. By Ammar Zaidi FOREIGN FGN 27 CLIMATE-YADAV World needs to come together to honour 2015 Paris Agreement: Yadav Glasgow: The world needs to join hands to honour the commitments made under the 2015 Paris Agreement and take immediate steps towards adaptation, making climate finance available for the developing world, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Friday.

FGN44 CLIMATE-ISA-UN-PACT India-led International Solar Alliance signs UN pact at COP26 in Glasgow London: The India-led International Solar Alliance (ISA) and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) signed a memorandum of understanding at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow on Friday, agreeing to collaborate and support countries in the implementation of ambitious national climate action in line with global efforts. By Aditi Khanna SPORTS SPD7 SPO-CRI-IND-LD TEAM Rahane to lead India in 1st Test; all-format stars rested, Vihari dropped as Shreyas back in Test squad New Delhi: Vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane will lead India in the first Test against New Zealand before regular skipper Virat Kohli returns for the second match even as some all-format bigwigs got complete rest from the assignment in line with the BCCI's workload management of players.

