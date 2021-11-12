Meenakashi Lekhi launches Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav mobile app

Minister of State for Culture and External Affairs, Smt. Meenakashi Lekhi today launched the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav mobile App to enable all single-point access to all information related to the 75th-anniversary celebrations of India's independence. The app available in android and iOS has details of all the activities and events happening under the AKAM banner. It is free for download app with no age restrictions.

Download Links

https://play.google.com/store/apps/azadikaamritmahotsav

https://apps.apple.com/in/app/azadi-ka-amrit-mahotsav

Additional Secretary, Ministry of Culture Shri Rohit Singh made a presentation that highlighted the details of the app.

Sections like 'What's New' and 'Weekly Highlights' allow the users to stay connected to all current Amrit Mahotsav celebrations and event details across India and the world.

The Home page enables users to get an overview of the interesting and wide-ranging content inside the app. These include among others links to sections such as Digital District Repository and Unsung Heroes which are part of an overall section titled History Corner.

The 'Children's Corner' celebrates the enthusiastic participation of young India in activities related to Amrit Mahotsav. The Events and Activities Section has details of the Amrit Mahotsav celebrations organised by the various Ministries and States/ Union Territories and has a 'Search' function for easy and direct access from the database of ongoing events.

Shri Rohit Singh in his presentation also touched upon the 3 competitions that had been announced by the Prime Minister in his Mann Ki Baat address of 24.10.2021. These include celebrating the patriotic fervour of new India by writing patriotic songs 'DeshbhaktiGeet Writing Competition', connecting to our timeless traditions via 'Lori Writing Competition' and celebrating the colours of life by participating in the 'Rangoli Making Competition'. The writing competitions encourage the use of mother tongue and other languages to enable maximum 'Jan Bhagidari' in such activities of Amrit Mahotsav while the 'Rangoli Making' competition encourages creative expressions.

More details about the competitions available on https://amritmahotsav.nic.in/competitions.htm

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements. This Mahotsav is dedicated to the people of India who have not only been instrumental in bringing India thus far in its evolutionary journey but also hold within them the power and potential to enable Prime Minister Modi's vision of activating India 2.0, fuelled by the spirit of Atmanirbhar Bharat.

