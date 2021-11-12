Left Menu

PM Modi to land on Purvanchal Expressway in IAF plane on November 16

Showcasing a world-class infrastructure, on November 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would land on the Purvanchal Express in a C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 12-11-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 22:15 IST
PM Modi to land on Purvanchal Expressway in IAF plane on November 16
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Showcasing a world-class infrastructure, on November 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi would land on the Purvanchal Express in a C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft. The event would mark the inauguration of the 340 km expressway connecting the state capital with the eastern districts including Mau, Azamgarh, Barabanki with links to major cities of Prayagraj and Varanasi.

A 3.3 km stretch has been developed for allowing fighter aircraft to make emergency landings near the Sultanpur district. On the Inauguration date, Mirage 2000 and Su-30MKI aircraft would be making multiple takeoffs and landings at the emergency airstrip. The expressway is part of the government's plans to develop emergency landing facilities for fighter planes across the country.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said that Purvanchal Expressway would be known as the spine of the economy of the state ahead of its inauguration on November 16. "Expressway will be known as the spine of the economy Of the eastern Uttar Pradesh's economy. Purvanchal will be completed by this month. Bundelkhand express will be completed by next month. Work on the Gorakhpur expressway is being done on a war footing," said the Chief Minister during his address while he was on an inspection visit at the expressway.

"Work is being done on Ganga expressway. An airstrip of 3.5 km is also made near Sultanpur so that the aircraft can make an emergency landing," he announced. Along with the C-130J Super Hercules transport aircraft in which the Prime Minister would land on the expressway, the Indian Air Force would land its Mirage 2000 and Su-30MKI fighter aircraft on the modified airstrip.

Multiple landings and takeoffs would be done from the airstrip by the Air Force fighter jets which would be witnessed by the Prime Minister and other ministers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India
4
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021