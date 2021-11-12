Left Menu

Karnataka CM meets Lockheed Martin VP, says Bengaluru offers huge opportunities for aerospace tech

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday met a delegation of global aerospace major Lockheed Martin and assured that Bengaluru has immense potential and offers huge opportunities for aerospace technology.

Updated: 12-11-2021 22:37 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 22:37 IST
Karnataka CM meets Lockheed Martin VP, says Bengaluru offers huge opportunities for aerospace tech
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday met a delegation of global aerospace major, Lockheed Martin.. Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday met a delegation of global aerospace major Lockheed Martin and assured that Bengaluru has immense potential and offers huge opportunities for aerospace technology. He said the Karnataka government would provide all necessary co-operation for Lockheed Martin company to set up its base in the city.

The assurance came when a delegation of Lockheed Martin led by its Vice President, International Supply Chain and Industrial Development Vincent Panzera called on the Karnataka CM. "India is the fastest growing and 6th largest economy in the world. Karnataka and Bengaluru are the technology powerhouses of the future," Bommai said on the occasion.

Lockheed Martin is a leading defence technology company in the world. Bengaluru offers huge potential for the growth of the aerospace industry. The investor-friendly policies of the state government had created a conducive environment for setting up industrial units here, Bommai said. Additional Chief Secretary of IT, BT department Dr E.V Ramana Reddy, Commissioner of Commerce and Industries department Gunjan Krishna were also present during the meeting. (ANI)

