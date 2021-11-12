Left Menu

NCM taken up with Shah issue of long-term visas to Afghans who arrived recently: Lalpura

These are mostly people who are settled for many years. During his interaction with journalists, Lalpura said the Commission has issued about 70 notices in the last two months on various incidents.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-11-2021 22:59 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 22:58 IST
NCM taken up with Shah issue of long-term visas to Afghans who arrived recently: Lalpura
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@naqvimukhtar)
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Minorities has taken up with Union Home Minister Amit Shah the issue of long-term visas to Afghans, including Sikhs and Hindus, who arrived in India recently, and has been assured all help, its chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura said on Friday.

Interacting with reporters here, Lalpura said an NCM delegation in September visited people from Afghanistan, including Sikhs, Hindus and some Muslims also.

''They were requested to send their petitions. I have spoken to the home minister who has assured that everyone will be given... whatever status, whether he or she wants to be here on a six-month visa, annual visa or permanent visa,'' he said.

Lalpura said he met Shah in October and raised the issue of Afghans who have recently arrived in India in the wake of the tensions in Afghanistan.

Several people, including Afghan minorities like Sikhs and Hindus, arrived in India amid the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Also, work is being done on the issue of citizenship to those who have been here for a long time, he said, adding, ''We have received about 200 petitions but expect around 500 petitions. These are mostly people who are settled for many years.'' During his interaction with journalists, Lalpura said the Commission has issued about 70 notices in the last two months on various incidents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
3
MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

MBBS student murdered in Yavatmal, resident doctors go on strike

 India
4
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021