Proposal to increase cotton production submitted to TN govt: SIMA-CDRA

Coimbatore, Nov 12 (PTI): Southern India Mills Association-Cotton Development and Research Association (SIMA-CDRA) has submitted a proposal to Tamil Nadu government to increase cotton production in the State from five lakh to 30 lakh bales per year.

SIMA-CDRA representativess met the State Handloom and Textile Minister R Gandhi and handed over the proposal. , The list of proposals included more thrust for increasing extra long staple (ELS) cotton production and produce clean cotton at a lower cost.

The CDRA had supplied 200 metric tonnes of ELS cotton seeds to the farmers in the State for the cotton season 2019-20 under the funding support from the State government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)