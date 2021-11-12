Left Menu

Proposal to increase cotton production submitted to TN govt: SIMA-CDRA

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 12-11-2021 23:01 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 23:00 IST
Coimbatore, Nov 12 (PTI): Southern India Mills Association-Cotton Development and Research Association (SIMA-CDRA) has submitted a proposal to Tamil Nadu government to increase cotton production in the State from five lakh to 30 lakh bales per year.

SIMA-CDRA representativess met the State Handloom and Textile Minister R Gandhi and handed over the proposal. , The list of proposals included more thrust for increasing extra long staple (ELS) cotton production and produce clean cotton at a lower cost.

The CDRA had supplied 200 metric tonnes of ELS cotton seeds to the farmers in the State for the cotton season 2019-20 under the funding support from the State government.

