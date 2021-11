Puducherry announces relief for rain-affected people

Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Friday announced a relief of Rs 25,000 for people whose houses were damaged in the recent rains in the Union Territory. He also announced Rs 20,000 per hectare for paddy crops damaged in the deluge. Briefing media persons, Rangasamy further announced an assistance of Rs 5,000 each to be provided for fishermen and construction workers affected due to the rain. As many as 48,000 families of construction workers and 44,000 fishermen families will be benefited, he said.

Puducherry government will approach the Centre for assistance for providing rain relief after assessment of the damages. Due to continuous rainfall in and around the Union Territory, all schools and colleges in the Union Territory and Karaikal were shut for the past two days.

According to the met department, Puducherry received more than 15 cm of rainfall during the last three days. (ANI)

