Maharashtra reports 997 new COVID-19 cases, 41 deaths

Maharashtra reported 997 new COVID-19 cases and 41 Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health bulletin informed on Friday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 12-11-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 23:12 IST
Maharashtra reports 997 new COVID-19 cases, 41 deaths
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Maharashtra reported 997 new COVID-19 cases and 41 Covid deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health bulletin informed on Friday.

With this, the active cases in the state now stand at 12,290, while the case fatality has reached 2.12 per cent.

As many as 945 recoveries have also been reported in Maharashtra. 64,65,893 COVID patients have been discharged to date. The recovery rate in the state is 97.64 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

