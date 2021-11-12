Left Menu

Andhra: Students stage protest, demand retaining Ideal College of Kakinada as an aided institution

Students of Ideal College of Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district on Friday staged a protest outside the collector's office and demanded retaining the college as an aided institution.

ANI | East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 12-11-2021 23:20 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 23:20 IST
Andhra: Students stage protest, demand retaining Ideal College of Kakinada as an aided institution
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Students of Ideal College of Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district on Friday staged a protest outside the collector's office and demanded retaining the college as an aided institution. The police stopped the protesting student who tried to force their way inside the collectorate office. However, the students claimed that they were attacked with batons and therefore, they began raising slogans against the police too.

According to the East Godavari Superintendent of Police, a large number of students came to the collectorate forcibly to give a representation, and so they were sent out. He also said that the protesting students had a meeting with the officials later. "Police personnel were beaten and misbehaved with by the students. They even broke the Gate of the Collectorate office," he alleged.

"However, the students who misbehaved will be identified and a case will be registered against them," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

