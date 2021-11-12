Left Menu

U.S. lawmaker looks to block first major Saudi arms deal under Biden

Omar said she filed the measure, known as a joint resolution of disapproval, because of Saudi Arabia's role in Yemen's civil war, considered one of the world's war humanitarian disasters, and its human rights record. The Biden administration announced on Nov. 4 that it had approved the sale of https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/us-state-dept-okays-650-million-potential-air-to-air-missile-deal-saudi-arabia-2021-11-04 280 air-to-air missiles valued at up to $650 million.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 12-11-2021 23:51 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 23:51 IST
U.S. lawmaker looks to block first major Saudi arms deal under Biden
  • Country:
  • United States

Democratic U.S. Representative Ilhan Omar filed legislation on Friday seeking to block the sale of $650 million air-to-air missiles to Saudi Arabia, the first major arms sale to the kingdom during President Joe Biden's administration. Omar said she filed the measure, known as a joint resolution of disapproval, because of Saudi Arabia's role in Yemen's civil war, considered one of the world's war humanitarian disasters, and its human rights record.

The Biden administration announced on Nov. 4 that it had approved the sale of https://www.reuters.com/world/middle-east/us-state-dept-okays-650-million-potential-air-to-air-missile-deal-saudi-arabia-2021-11-04 280 air-to-air missiles valued at up to $650 million. Raytheon Technologies makes the missiles. "We should never be selling human rights abusers weapons, but we certainly should not be doing so in the midst of a humanitarian crisis they are responsible for. Congress has the authority to stop these sales, and we must exercise that power," Omar said in a statement.

The measure's prospects for stopping the sale are slim, since it would have to pass the U.S. Senate and survive a likely veto. But Omar's action underscores continuing wariness about weapons sales to Riyadh among some lawmakers, despite the Biden administration's intention to limit weapons sales to the kingdom to "defensive" equipment. While Saudi Arabia is an important partner in the Middle East, U.S. lawmakers have refused to approve many military sales for the kingdom without assurances U.S. equipment would not be used to kill civilians.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
2
ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

 India
3
SpaceX delivers new crew of 4 to station, 'glorious sight'

SpaceX delivers new crew of 4 to station, 'glorious sight'

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021