Former 'Apprentice' contestant Zervos ends lawsuit against Donald Trump

Summer Zervos, a former contestant on "The Apprentice" who accused Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her, has ended her defamation lawsuit against the former U.S. president, her lawyers said on Friday.

"After five years, Ms. Zervos no longer wishes to litigate against the defendant and has secured the right to speak freely about her experience," the lawyers Beth Wilkinson and Moira Penza said in a joint statement.

"Ms. Zervos stands by the allegations in her complaint and has accepted no compensation."

