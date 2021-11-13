Former 'Apprentice' contestant Zervos ends lawsuit against Donald Trump
Reuters | New York | Updated: 13-11-2021 02:54 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 02:54 IST
- Country:
- United States
Summer Zervos, a former contestant on "The Apprentice" who accused Donald Trump of sexually assaulting her, has ended her defamation lawsuit against the former U.S. president, her lawyers said on Friday.
"After five years, Ms. Zervos no longer wishes to litigate against the defendant and has secured the right to speak freely about her experience," the lawyers Beth Wilkinson and Moira Penza said in a joint statement.
"Ms. Zervos stands by the allegations in her complaint and has accepted no compensation."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Summer Zervos
- Zervos
- U.S.
- The Apprentice
- Beth Wilkinson
- Moira Penza
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. House puts off vote on infrastructure bill leaders had aimed for
U.S. House Democrats to subpoena Big Oil in climate deception probe
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares, U.S. futures slip after earnings disappointment
U.S. committed to helping Taiwan defend itself - top U.S. diplomat
State Department says Russia approves U.S. airline overflights