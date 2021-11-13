Los Angeles judge terminates Britney Spears conservatorship
Reuters | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-11-2021 03:49 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 03:49 IST
A Los Angeles judge on Friday ended the conservatorship that has ruled the life of pop star Britney Spears since 2008.
"Effective today the conservatorship of the person and estate of Britney Jean Spears is hereby terminated," Judge Brenda Penny said after a hearing.
