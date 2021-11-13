Left Menu

Alzheimer's drug cited as Medicare premium jumps by USD 21.60

Medicares Part B outpatient premium will jump by USD 21.60 next year, one of the largest increases ever. The drug would add to program costs because its administered in a doctors office and paid for under Medicares outpatient benefit.The announcement on premiums comes as Congress is considering Democratic legislation that would curb what Medicare pays for medications. The new Part B premium will be USD 170.10 a month.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 13-11-2021 03:54 IST
Medicare's “Part B” outpatient premium will jump by USD 21.60 next year, one of the largest increases ever. Officials said Friday a new Alzheimer's drug is responsible for about half of that.

The increase guarantees that health care costs will gobble up a big chunk of the recently announced Social Security cost-of-living allowance, a boost that had worked out to USD 92 a month for the average retired worker.

Medicare officials told reporters on Friday that about half the increase is attributable to contingency planning if the program has to cover Aduhelm, a new USD 56,000-a-year medication for Alzheimer's disease. The drug would add to program costs because it's administered in a doctor's office and paid for under Medicare's outpatient benefit.

The announcement on premiums comes as Congress is considering Democratic legislation that would curb what Medicare pays for medications. The new Part B premium will be USD 170.10 a month.

