Fire erupts in a bogie of Taj Express en route from New Delhi to Jhansi

Fire erupted in a bogie of Taj Express in Haryana's Asaoti railway station, while the train was en route from New Delhi to Jhansi on Saturday morning.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2021 09:42 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 09:42 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Fire erupted in a bogie of Taj Express in Haryana's Asaoti railway station, while the train was en route from New Delhi to Jhansi on Saturday morning. A local fire fighting official present at the spot said, "We saw smoke rising in a bogie. The train was stopped at Asaoti railway station in Haryana."

Fire dousing operations are underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)

