Rainfall likely to lash parts of Tamil Nadu today; CM Stalin visits rain-affected areas of Cuddalore district

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited rain-affected areas of Cuddalore district on Saturday and distributed relief materials to the needy people.

ANI | Cuddalore (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 13-11-2021 12:41 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 12:41 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin distributed relief materials to the needly people of Cuddalore district. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin visited rain-affected areas of Cuddalore district on Saturday and distributed relief materials to the needy people. The chief minister reviewed waterlogging and agricultural areas in Kurinjipaadi area in Cudallore district.

Stalin plans to visit the delta districts of Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Thiruvaarur and Thanjore on Saturday and review the situation. As many as 14 people have been killed in rain-related incidents in the state since last week, with the rain leaving a trail of destruction in several districts. Thunderstorm with moderate rain is likely to occur at one or two places over the Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli districts within the next two hours, as per alert issued by Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai.

Earlier on Tuesday, CM Stalin announced that free food will be distributed through Amma Canteens until the current spell of intense rain ends. Meanwhile, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Kanniyakumari and Tirunelveli districts on Saturday will likely witness thunderstorms with moderate rain.

On Friday, while speaking about the situation of incessant rainfall in Tamil Nadu, the IMD senior Scientist RK Jenamani informed that the department has withdrawn a 'red alert' for heavy rainfall in Chennai. "We have withdrawn 'red alert' for heavy rainfall in Chennai. Rains are expected in Kerala and coastal Andhra Pradesh. A new system is expected to develop over the south Andaman sea on November 13 and 14, we are monitoring it," Jenamani said. (ANI)

