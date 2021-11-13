Left Menu

Delhi CM calls emergency meet to tackle air pollution

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called an emergency meeting to tackle air pollution in the national capital on Saturday evening.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2021 13:53 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 13:53 IST
Delhi CM calls emergency meet to tackle air pollution
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called an emergency meeting to tackle air pollution in the national capital on Saturday evening. According to Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the meeting will begin at 5 pm today.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Health Minister Satendra Jain, Environment Minister Gopal Rai and Chief Secretary will attend the meeting. The air quality in the national capital plunged to the 'severe category' leaving Delhiites gasping for fresh air on Saturday morning.

Earlier today, the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), informed that the air quality e national capital plunged to the 'severe category', with Air Quality Index (AQI) at 499. In Delhi's Lodhi Road area AQI was reported at 476, at IIT Delhi area AQI was at 479 and in the Delhi university's north campus area AQI was at 578 today.

The Supreme Court today suggested the Centre declare two days lockdown to tackle air pollution in the national capital. A Bench of Chief Justice of India NV Raman, Justices DY Chandrachud and Surya Kant said, "Tell us how we can reduce AQI from 500 at least by 200 points. Take some urgent measures. Can you think of two days lockdown or something? How can people live?"

The Apex Court said that air quality in Delhi is in the 'severe' category and in another two to three days it will dip further. The Court asked the Centre to take an emergency decision. "We will look at a long term solution later," the Court added.

Supreme Court also asked the Delhi government about what happened to its decision to install smog towers and emission control projects. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
2
ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

 India
3
AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021