Terrorists attack convoy ofAssam Rifles' Commanding Officer in Manipur, casualties feared

The convoy of a Commanding Officer of an Assam Rifles unit was attacked by the terrorists in the Singhat sub-division of Manipur's Churachandpur district, informed sources on Saturday.

ANI | Churachandpur (Manipur) | Updated: 13-11-2021 14:25 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 14:25 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
The convoy of a Commanding Officer of an Assam Rifles unit was attacked by the terrorists in the Singhat sub-division of Manipur's Churachandpur district, informed sources on Saturday. As per the sources, the family members of the officer along with the Quick Reaction Team were in convoy.

"Convoy of a Commanding Officer of an Assam Rifles unit ambushed by terrorists in Singhat sub-division of Manipur's Churachandpur district. Family members of the officer along with the Quick Reaction Team were in convoy. Casualties feared. Ops underway, details awaited," said sources. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

