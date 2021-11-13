Left Menu

Mehbooba Mufti alleges RSS, BJP 'hijacked' Hindutva, Hinduism

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday alledged the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have "hijacked" meaning of "Hindutva and Hinduism".

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 13-11-2021 14:32 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 14:32 IST
Mehbooba Mufti alleges RSS, BJP 'hijacked' Hindutva, Hinduism
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti addressing media on Saturady (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday alledged the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have "hijacked" meaning of "Hindutva and Hinduism". While speaking to the media in Jammu, Mufti said what BJP and RSS are propagating is not "Sanatan Dharma" .

"Real Sanatan Dharma does not teach us communalism, it teaches inclusivity. RSS and BJP have hijacked Hindutva and Hinduism in the name of their parties. They feel Hindutva and Hinduism are the BJP and RSS, but it is not so." She further compared RSS and BJP with Islamic State (ISIS), and said, " Communal parties can be compared with IS (Islamic State). Parties that want clashes between Hindus and Muslims can be compared not only with ISIS but also with other similar organisations as they kill people in name of religion." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

