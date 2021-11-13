Iraq's external public debt drops to $20 bln -INA
Reuters | Updated: 13-11-2021 14:57 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 14:54 IST
- Country:
- Iraq
Iraq's external public debt has fallen to $20 billion, the state news agency (INA) reported on Saturday, citing the prime minister's adviser for financial affairs.
Iraq's foreign debt was $133 billion in September 2020. Iraq, which relies on oil to fund 95% of its 2021 national budget, plans to increase oil exports to 3.4 million barrels per day in the first quarter of 2022.
Also Read: Iraq approves use of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in minors over 12
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iraq
Advertisement