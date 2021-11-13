Iraq's external public debt drops to $20 bln -INA

Iraq's external public debt has fallen to $20 billion, the state news agency (INA) reported on Saturday, citing the prime minister's adviser for financial affairs.

Iraq's foreign debt was $133 billion in September 2020. Iraq, which relies on oil to fund 95% of its 2021 national budget, plans to increase oil exports to 3.4 million barrels per day in the first quarter of 2022.

