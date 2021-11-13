Left Menu

Assam: BSF seizes 220 prohibited cough syrup bottles in Guwahati

The Border Security Force (BSF) troops of 169 Battalion under Guwahati frontier on Friday seized 220 bottles of prohibited cough syrup, the BSF officials said.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The Border Security Force (BSF) troops of 169 Battalion under Guwahati frontier on Friday seized 220 bottles of prohibited cough syrup, the BSF officials said. The operation was carried out to foil an attempt of drug trafficking while being smuggled to Bangladesh.

Earlier on October 7, foiled a weapon smuggling attempt from across the International Border in the Samba area and seized a big cache of arms and ammunition, officials said. SPS Sandhu, Deputy Inspector General (DIG), and PRO BSF, Jammu informed the seizure includes four pistols, eight pistol magazines, and 232 rounds of live cartridges.

The officer said it is learned that the weapon was pushed from Pakistan to support terrorist activities being run in the Valley by various terror outfits. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

