PRICES-BGE-VEGETABLES

Following are today's Vegetable rates quoted at Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC), Rates per Quintal.

Cauliflower 1000-4000, Brinjal 1000-4600, Tomato 300-6400, Bitter Gourd 1100-4000, Bottle Gourd 1000-3,000, Ash Gourd 800-1500 Green Chilly 1000-5000, Banana green 1000-3500, Beans 1250-5000, Green Ginger 450-4000, Carrot 1500-6000, Cabbage 100-2000, Ladies Finger 800-4300, Snake gourd 1000-2500, Beetroot 1000-3200, Cucumber 250-2000, Ridge Gourd 1300-6000, Radish 200-3600, Capsicum 2000-10000, Drumstick 3000-11000, Sweet Pumpkin 400-1100, Knoll Khol 1182-7000, Lime 200-4500.

