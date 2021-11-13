Assam Rifles Colonel, his wife, son among 7 killed in Manipur terror ambush; Rajnath Singh condemns attack

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday condemned the terrorist attack on an Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur in which five soldiers and two of their family members were killed. "The cowardly attack on an Assam Rifles convoy in Churachandpur, Manipur is extremely painful and condemnable. The nation has lost five brave soldiers including CO 46 AR and two family members. My condolences to the bereaved families. The perpetrators will be brought to justice soon," tweeted the Defence Minister.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh also condemned the attack on Assam Riffle's convoy. Taking to Twitter, he said, "Strongly condemn the cowardly attack on a convoy of 46 AR which has reportedly killed a few personnel including the CO and his family at Churachandpur today. The State forces and Paramilitary are already on their job to track down the militants. The perpetrators will be brought to justice." The Commanding Officer (CO) of 46 Assam Rifles Colonel Viplav Tripathy, his wife and 8-year-old son and four soldiers were killed in an ambush by terrorists near the India-Myanmar border in Manipur today.

Four other soldiers sustained injuries in the attack in Churachandpur district in Manipur, according to the Indian Army. The incident took place around 10 am on Saturday near S Sehken village under Behiang police station. Further details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)