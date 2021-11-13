TN CM visits delta districts, takes stock of havoc by rain

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday visited the Cauvery delta districts to take stock of the damage caused by the rains to agriculture and horticulture crops.

The Chief Minister who commenced his assessment from Kurunjipadi Panchayat Union in Cuddalore district, interacted with the residents and inspected the areas inundated at Maruthi Nagar in Arangamangalam panchayat. He distributed rice, blankets and essentials to the affected people and also house-site pattas worth Rs 5.22 lakh to 18 Adi Dravidar families. Also, he issued orders sanctioning Rs 2.10 lakh to facilitate the 18 beneficiaries to construct greenhouses.

At Adoor Agaram, Stalin stepped into a paddy field and assessed the submerged crop. He interacted with the farmers and provided a financial aid of Rs 30,000 to each of those who lost their cows in the heavy rains, according to an official release here. An assistance of Rs 16,000 was extended to farmers who lost their calves.

The Chief Minister's visit is part of his efforts to personally assess the damage. He has been visiting the rain-battered places for the seventh consecutive day on Saturday.

Later, the Chief Minister visited the farmlands in Puthur village in Sirkazhi in Mayiladuthurai and enquired with the farmers about the damage. He inspected the agriculture and horticulture crops submerged in water and viewed the displayed photographs on the extent of destruction.

He interacted with the people at the tsunami residential colony in Tharangampadi and Kesavanpalayam and distributed relief. The Chief Minister visited a special medical camp and enquired with the doctors there about the treatment being provided to the people. Also, he went to Karungani and Arunthavapulam areas in Nagapattinam district besides Thiruvarur and Thanjavur districts.

Municipal Administration Minister K N Nehru, Agriculture Minister M R K Panneerselvam, Labour Minister C V Ganesan, and MP T R Baalu were among those who accompanied the Chief Minister.