After video of dog being beaten to death goes viral, Delhi Police files case

A video of a dog purportedly being beaten to death somewhere in the Shahdara area of the national capital has gone viral on social media, as per Delhi Police.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 19:30 IST
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A video of a dog purportedly being beaten to death somewhere in the Shahdara area of the national capital has gone viral on social media, as per Delhi Police. Two accused in connection with the alleged killing have been identified and quick action will be taken against them, police said.

The video was shared with the police on November 10 after which an FIR was lodged on November 11 under section 428 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 11A of Prevention of Cruelty To Animals Act, the police said. Investigation into the case is in progress. (ANI)

