After video of dog being beaten to death goes viral, Delhi Police files case
A video of a dog purportedly being beaten to death somewhere in the Shahdara area of the national capital has gone viral on social media, as per Delhi Police.
- Country:
- India
A video of a dog purportedly being beaten to death somewhere in the Shahdara area of the national capital has gone viral on social media, as per Delhi Police. Two accused in connection with the alleged killing have been identified and quick action will be taken against them, police said.
The video was shared with the police on November 10 after which an FIR was lodged on November 11 under section 428 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 11A of Prevention of Cruelty To Animals Act, the police said. Investigation into the case is in progress. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Shahdara
- section 428
- Indian
ALSO READ
Fuel prices increased for third consecutive day, Petrol touches Rs 108.64 in Delhi
One criminal killed in encounter in Delhi's Rohini, 2 cops injured
Criminal killed in encounter with Delhi police, 2 cops injured
Delhi: After 11 months, barricades being removed from Gazipur, Tikri borders
Lawyer approaches Delhi HC for urgent hearing regarding modification of Delhi govt's decision banning firecrackers