Disabled girl gangraped in UP village

A 16-year-old differently abled girl was allegedly raped by two men in a village here, police said on Saturday.

The village falls under Dataganj Kotwali area of the district here, police said on Saturday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Praveen Singh Chauhan said the girl was going to hand over lunch to her father at an agricultural field on Friday when the accused caught hold of her and allegedly raped her.

Both the accused are minors, the ASP said, adding that the girl has been sent for medical examination and further investigations are on.

