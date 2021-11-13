BSP supremo Mayawati's mother Ramrati dies at 92
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mayawati's mother died due to heart failure in Delhi on Saturday.
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mayawati's mother died due to heart failure in Delhi on Saturday. Mayawati's mother Ramrati was 92 years old. She died at a hospital in Delhi where she was undergoing treatment, as per a press statement from the BSP.
The BSP supremo left for Delhi as soon as she received the news of her mother's demise, as per the statement. The party workers and office-bearers offered condolences and prayed for the peace of the departed soul. (ANI)
