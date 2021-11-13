Left Menu

BSP supremo Mayawati's mother Ramrati dies at 92

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mayawati's mother died due to heart failure in Delhi on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2021 20:47 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 20:47 IST
BSP supremo Mayawati's mother Ramrati dies at 92
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader Mayawati's mother died due to heart failure in Delhi on Saturday. Mayawati's mother Ramrati was 92 years old. She died at a hospital in Delhi where she was undergoing treatment, as per a press statement from the BSP.

The BSP supremo left for Delhi as soon as she received the news of her mother's demise, as per the statement. The party workers and office-bearers offered condolences and prayed for the peace of the departed soul. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
2
ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

 India
3
AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021