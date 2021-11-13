JP Nadda condoles death of Army soldiers in Manipur terror attack

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Saturday condoled the death of five Army personnel including an Assam Rifles Commanding Officer in a terrorist attack in Manipur. "I pay homage to the soldiers martyred in the terrorist attack in Churachandpur, Manipur and wish the injured a speedy recovery. The nation will always be indebted to these brave sons. May God give strength to the bereaved family members to bear the loss. The whole country is with you in this hour of crisis," tweeted Nadda.

The Commanding Officer (CO) of 46 Assam Rifles Colonel Viplav Tripathy, his wife and 8-year-old son and four soldiers were killed in an ambush by terrorists near the India-Myanmar border in Manipur today. Four other soldiers sustained injuries in the attack in Churachandpur district in Manipur, according to the Indian Army. The incident took place around 10 am on Saturday near S Sehken village under Behiang police station.

The insurgents ambushed a convoy of Assam Rifles around 11 am leading to the mass killing of the five Assam Rifles personnel, including the Colonel and his family, said an official statement of Director General, Assam Rifles. "Five soldiers including Col Viplav Tripathi Commanding Officer of 46 Assam Rifles have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty," mentioned the statement.

Police said the incident took place near Sehken village as the heavily armed militants fired upon the convoy of the Assam Rifles Colonel killing him, his wife, their son and three Quick Reaction Team jawans on the spot.Militants attacked the convoy when the Colonel of the 46 Battalion of the Assam Rifles was going to supervise a civic action programme in the Churachandpur, bordering Myanmar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condemned the terrorist attack.

"Strongly condemn the attack on the Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur. I pay homage to those soldiers and family members who have been martyred today. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of sadness," tweeted Prime Minister. Taking to Twitter Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "The cowardly attack on an Assam Rifles convoy in Churachandpur, Manipur is extremely painful and condemnable. The nation has lost five brave soldiers including CO 46 AR and two family members. My condolences to the bereaved families. The perpetrators will be brought to justice soon." (ANI)

