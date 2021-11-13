Left Menu

26 Naxalites killed in encounter with police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli

Twenty-six Naxalites were killed in an encounter with the Maharashtra Police in the Gyarapatti forest of Korchi Tehsil in Gadchiroli district, Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal said.

ANI | Gadchiroli (Maharashtra) | Updated: 13-11-2021 21:41 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 21:41 IST
26 Naxalites killed in encounter with police in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli
Representatiev Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Twenty-six Naxalites were killed in an encounter with the Maharashtra Police in the Gyarapatti forest of Korchi Tehsil in Gadchiroli district, Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Ankit Goyal said. C-60 unit of the anti-Naxal operation of Gadchiroli Police has killed 26 Naxalites in an encounter in Gyarapatti forest of Korchi Tehsil on Saturday, police said.

"Police had received secret information that there was a camp of Naxalites in the Gyarapatti-Kodagul forest of Korchi, on the basis of this, the C-60 unit of Gadchiroli Police started the search operation in Gyarapatti-Kodagul forest from 6 am on Saturday morning," said Gadchiroli SP Ankit Goyal told ANI. The bodies of 26 Naxalites have been recovered, whose identification is on, he added.

Along with the 26 bodies, the police recovered a large amount of Naxal literature and weapons, the police added. Four jawans of the C-60 unit were injured in the encounter that lasted for about eight hours.

The jawans had been airlifted to Nagpur and are undergoing treatment at Orange City Hospital in Nagpur. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Applications

OnRobot Makes Software Debut with WebLytics Solution for Collaborative Appli...

 Germany
2
ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

ONGC reports highest ever net profit by any corporate at Rs 18,347 cr in Q2

 India
3
AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

AIMED asks members to stop supplies to AP govt

 India
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021