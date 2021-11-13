Left Menu

Kerala CM accorded reception at Vietnam Embassy in Delhi

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 13-11-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 21:50 IST
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Vietnamese Ambassador to India on Saturday accorded a reception for Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the CPI(M) delegation at the Vietnam Embassy in Delhi.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Politburo members M A Baby, Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas, party Central Committee member Arun Kumar, among others, were present along with Vijayan.

The event was organised by Vietnamese Ambassador Pham Sanh Chau, a release issued by the Chief Minister's Office said.

Chau, along with a Vietnamese delegation, had last week visited Kerala and discussed various developmental opportunities with the Left government.

Cuban Ambassador Alejandro Simancas, Laos Ambassador Bounneme Chouanghom and Philippines Ambassador Ramon S Bagatsing Jr. also participated in the event, the release said.

During a workshop on Vietnam-Kerala cooperation held in Kerala on November 8, Vijayan had said that industrial and trade cooperation with Vietnam will be strengthened and the cooperation would open up vast opportunities in the agriculture and fisheries sectors.

He had highlighted the similarities of Kerala and Vietnam in the field of agriculture and fisheries sector and said the South East Asian nation has developed excellent practices and productivity in the areas of paddy, pepper, coffee, rubber and cashew nuts.

A six-member delegation from Vietnam was on a three-day visit.

