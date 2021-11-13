'Best outcome possible': U.S. urges COP26 to pass climate deal
U.S. climate envoy John Kerry urged other countries on Saturday to ratify a draft agreement at the United Nations climate talks, saying it was the best outcome possible. "We are poised to make a remarkable step here to reflect the best outcome possible," he told the COP26 summit in Glasgow.
"This potential agreement which we are poised to accept and make real is a very important step in the right direction."
