News circulating in social media about Tripura mosque damage is fake: Ministry of Home Affairs

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday rejected news circulating in social media about the vandalisation of a mosque in the Kakraban area of Gomati district in Tripura, terming it as "fake and complete misrepresentation of facts".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 22:22 IST
Representative image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday rejected news circulating in social media about the vandalisation of a mosque in the Kakraban area of Gomati district in Tripura, terming it as "fake and complete misrepresentation of facts". In a statement, the Ministry said "There have been news reports that have been circulating that a mosque in Kakraban area of Gomati district in Tripura has been damaged and vandalised. These news reports are fake and are a complete misrepresentation of facts.

The ministry said that the Tripura Police in Gomati district is working to maintain peace and tranquillity. "There is no reported case of damage to the structure of any Masjid in Tripura in the recent past," added the MHA.

The Ministry said there is no report of simple or grievous injury or rape or death of any person in these incidents as alleged in some social media posts. The Ministry further requested the people to maintain calm, stressing that they should not be misguided by such fake reports.

On violence in Maharashtra during protests carried out in response to Tripura violence, MHA said, "In Maharashtra, there have been reports of violence and unsavoury statements that are aimed at disturbing peace and harmony, based on fake news regarding Tripura. This is very concerning and it is urged that peace is maintained at all costs." (ANI)

