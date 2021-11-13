Left Menu

R-Day tractor Rally: Punjab CM to give Rs 2 lakh each to 83 Delhi violence accused, BJP slams move

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-11-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 22:47 IST
R-Day tractor Rally: Punjab CM to give Rs 2 lakh each to 83 Delhi violence accused, BJP slams move
Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
The Punjab government has decided to give Rs 2 lakh as compensation to 83 people each, arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly triggering violence in the national capital during the farmers' tractor rally on Republic Day this year.

The farmers had taken out the tractor rally on January 26 in Delhi to demand the repeal of three agri laws and a legal guarantee of minimum support prices.

The march, however, had turned violent as thousands of protesters stormed the city, breaking barriers, overturning vehicles and fighting police with hoisted a religious flag from some of them managing to hoist a religious flag on ramparts of the iconic Red Fort.

''Reiterating My Govt's stand to support #FarmersProtest against three black farm laws, We have decided to give Rs 2 lakh compensation to 83 people arrested by Delhi Police for carrying out a tractor rally in the national capital on January 26, 2021,'' Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi said in a tweet on Friday.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, however, slammed the move of the Congress-led government in the state, saying the CM had no right to waste the taxpayers' money to "feed disruptive forces".

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh flayed the Punjab CM, accusing him of "supporting and promoting subversive forces in the country." Reacting to the CM's announcement. Chugh said Channi should know that they had been charged with ''causing mayhem'' by the investigation agencies.

''Is this what Channi and PPCC president Navjot Sidhu want to do in Punjab for their political hunger?'' Chugh asked.

He said the chief minister had no right to "waste taxpayer's money to feed disruptive forces." Punjab BJP chief Ashwani Sharma dubbed the CM's decision as "unfortunate" and said the BJP strongly condemns this decision of the state government.

Hundreds of farmers have been camping at the three Delhi borders since November 2020 with the demanding the repeal of the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The Centre, which held 11 rounds of formal dialogue with farmers, has maintained that the new laws are pro-farmer, while protesters claim they would be left at the mercy of corporations because of the legislations.

