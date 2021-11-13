Sinha chairs 19th university council meeting of SKUAST-J

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday chaired the 19th university council meeting of SKUAST-J here and directed for conducting the audit on a regular basis besides engaging internal auditors for financial discipline, an official spokesman said.

He said the council, led by the Lt Governor, took several important decisions for making interventions for the advancement and development of the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Jammu (SKUAST-J), an official spokesman said.

Taking strict note of the delays being made in conducting the audits of the university for the previous years, the Lt Governor passed strict directions to conduct the audit on a regular basis, besides engaging the internal auditors for financial discipline, the spokesman said.

Sinha told the university administration that issues of urgent importance must be flagged so that timely action can be taken to address the same.

He directed for evaluating the impact of the university's programmes and extension activities contributing to the UT administration's efforts in increasing the farmers' income, transformation in agriculture and allied sectors.

“SKUAST can play an important role in enhancing the quality of life for farmers, access to appropriate technology, training and networks necessary to transform the agricultural landscape in J-K,” Sinha said.

The Lt Governor asked for conducting a conference of seed producers by involving farmers, local entrepreneurs and private players from across the country for assessing the seed quality and spreading general awareness among the farming community in this regard.

Sinha also asked the university to give a dedicated focus on encouraging extension of technology from the lab to the field and making the farmers aware about the latest technologies developed by the university.

While enquiring about the progress being made in establishment of an advanced centre for horticulture research in Jammu, the meeting was informed that the effort to boost hi-tech cultivation of fruits has picked up pace with 70 percent of the work being completed.

Directions were also passed for taking on-ground assessment of functioning of Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVK), following guidelines of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) in letter and spirit and commencing the operations of sanctioned community radios at the earliest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)