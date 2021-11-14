Left Menu

Honour to receive Arjuna award, says Shikhar Dhawan

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2021 03:09 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 03:09 IST
Honour to receive Arjuna award, says Shikhar Dhawan
Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan said that he is feeling proud after being conferred with Arjuna Award. "I feel proud and happy to realize that my work received such great appreciation. It is a great honour for a sportsperson," Dhawan said after receiving Arjuna Award.

The cricketer received Arjuna Award from President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Saturday. Arjuna Award for outstanding performance in Sports and Games is given for good performance over a period of the previous four years and showing qualities of leadership, sportsmanship and a sense of discipline.

The specially organised award function is being held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. National Sports Awards are given every year to recognise and reward excellence in sports. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

