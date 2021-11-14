I wish we had managed to preserve original language on coal, says UK COP26 President Sharma

The British president of the COP26 climate summit, Alok Sharma, on Saturday said he wished he had been able to preserve the originally agreed language on phasing out coal power in the Glasgow climate deal.

"Of course I wish that we had managed to preserve the language on coal that was originally agreed," he told reporters.

"Nevertheless, we do have language on coal, on phase-down, and I don't think anyone at the start of this process would have necessarily expected that that would have been retained."

