Left Menu

I wish we had managed to preserve original language on coal, says UK COP26 President Sharma

Reuters | Glasgow | Updated: 14-11-2021 03:29 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 03:23 IST
I wish we had managed to preserve original language on coal, says UK COP26 President Sharma
"Of course I wish that we had managed to preserve the language on coal that was originally agreed," he told reporters. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Canada

The British president of the COP26 climate summit, Alok Sharma, on Saturday said he wished he had been able to preserve the originally agreed language on phasing out coal power in the Glasgow climate deal.

"Of course I wish that we had managed to preserve the language on coal that was originally agreed," he told reporters.

"Nevertheless, we do have language on coal, on phase-down, and I don't think anyone at the start of this process would have necessarily expected that that would have been retained."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station; U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting

Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard Internat...

 Global
3
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Global
4
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. The...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021