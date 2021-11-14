Puducherry LG visits Karuvadikuppam area to distribute flood relief material

Left Menu

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday visited Karuvadikuppam in the Union Territory to distribute flood relief materials.

ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 14-11-2021 07:05 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 07:05 IST
Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan distributes flood relief material at Karuvadikuppam. (Photo/ ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday visited Karuvadikuppam in the Union Territory to distribute flood relief materials. "Visited Narikuravar (Socially disadvantaged community) households at Karuvadikuppam in Puducherry to distribute flood relief materials," Soundararajan tweeted.

During her visit, she also interacted with the locals. Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Rangasamy, earlier on Friday, announced a relief of Rs 25,000 for people whose houses were damaged in the recent rains in the Union Territory. He also announced Rs 20,000 per hectare for paddy crops damaged in the deluge.

Due to continuous rainfall in and around the Union Territory, all schools and colleges in the Union Territory and Karaikal were shut for the past two days. According to the met department, Puducherry received more than 15 cm of rainfall during the last three days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

