Jodhpur: 2 cases of bird flu confirmed after over 180 Kurja birds found dead

Over 180 Kurja birds (cranes) have been found dead in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district in the past week. As per Ramesh Kumar Malpani, Divisional Forest Officer, Jodhpur, two cases of bird flu have been confirmed from the samples collected from the dead birds.

"We have received the information on November 6 that around 56 birds have died in Kaparda, Bilara town of Rajasthan's Jodhpur district. We reached the spot and collected the samples of two dead birds," said the officer. Malpani further informed that the samples collected in Jodhpur were sent to Bhopal for testing, and it was found that the dead birds were infected with "Avian influenza" (Bird flu).

"The District Collector held an emergency meeting with the forest officers and directed them to take necessary steps to deal with it," he said. "After getting the information about bird flu, we are taking the action as per guidelines issued by the Government of India. As of now, 189 Kurja birds have died in Kaparda," Malpani added. (ANI)

