Left Menu

Bihar CM, Governor pay floral tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his 132nd birth anniversary

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Governor Phagu Chauhan on Sunday paid floral tributes to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 132nd birth anniversary which is also celebrated as Children's Day in India.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 14-11-2021 11:25 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 11:25 IST
Bihar CM, Governor pay floral tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru on his 132nd birth anniversary
Bihar CM and Governor pays floral tribute to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Governor Phagu Chauhan on Sunday paid floral tributes to India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his 132nd birth anniversary which is also celebrated as Children's Day in India. Nehru was fondly called 'Chacha Nehru' and was known for emphasising the importance of giving love and affection to children.

After the death of Nehru, it was unanimously decided to celebrate his birthday as 'Bal Diwas' or Children's Day in India. Nehru was born on November 14, 1889, in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj. He breathed his last on May 27, 1964.

He became the prime minister on August 15, 1947, following an active role in the freedom struggle of the country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also paid tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru, as the nation observed 132nd birth anniversary of the country's first Prime Minister. "Tributes to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ji on his birth anniversary," PM Modi tweeted.

On this day, a number of activities are organised for students in schools nationwide such as games, competitions, and so on, while government bodies pay tributes to the late prime minister and organise commemorative events on this day. In 1954, the United Nations had declared November 20 as Universal Children's Day and India used to celebrate Children's Day on 20th November every year before 1956 but after the death of Prime Minister Nehru in 1964, a resolution was passed in the Parliament unanimously declaring the day of Pt. Nehru's birth anniversary as National Children's Day. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station; U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting

Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard Internat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
3
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. The...

 Australia
4
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021