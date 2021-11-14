Air pollution: All schools, educational institutions in Delhi to remain closed till Nov 20

In view of the extreme air pollution situation, the Delhi government, in an order issued on Saturday directed all schools and other educational institutions in the national capital to remain shut till November 20. The order read, "Keeping in view the need in the public interest to curb high air pollution in Delhi...All Schools, Colleges, Educational/Coaching Institutes, Skill Development, and Training Institutes, Other Training Institutes. Libraries (except where exams are being conducted) shall be closed with immediate effect till November 20."

Government office employees have been asked to operate from home (WFH) at 100 per cent capacity till November 17, while the order has also advised the private offices to go for WFH (work from home) option as much as possible to avoid vehicular traffic. As per the order, all construction and demolition activities have also been shut till November 17.

The orders came after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chaired a high-level emergency meeting with senior officials and ministers of the Delhi government yesterday. Delhi's air quality on Sunday improved marginally as the air quality in the national capital reached 'very poor' category with Air Quality Index (AQI) at 386 (overall), according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)