USTR to visit India this month; countries to discuss trade, investment issues

India and the US will discuss ways to promote trade and investments besides increasing cooperation in the agriculture sector and intellectual property rights during a meeting this month between US Trade Representative Katherine Tai and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, an official said.

The two-day meeting will begin on November 22.

The US Trade Representative (USTR) is visiting India to revive the Trade Policy Forum (TPF), which has not met for the last four years, the official said.

The meeting is also important as the 12th ministerial conference of the World Trade Organization (WTO) is scheduled from November 30 to December 3 in Geneva. Both India and the US are members of the 164-member multilateral organization which deals with global exports and imports.

The TPF is a premier forum to resolve trade and investment issues between India and the US. It has five focus groups: Agriculture, Investment, Innovation and Creativity (intellectual property rights), Services, and Tariff and Non-Tariff Barriers.

''Both sides would discuss ways to further boost bilateral trade and investments,'' the official added.

The bilateral trade between the countries stood at USD 80.5 billion in 2020-21. India has received USD 13. 8 billion foreign direct investment from the US during 2020-21.

