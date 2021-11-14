Left Menu

Journalist killed in Bihar, protest erupts in Madhubani

A local journalist and an RTI activist, who was allegedly kidnapped, was killed in Bihar's Benipatti, said the police on Sunday.

ANI | Madhubani (Bihar) | Updated: 14-11-2021 14:35 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 14:35 IST
Journalist killed in Bihar, protest erupts in Madhubani
Villagers protesting Avinash Jha's death (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A local journalist and an RTI activist, who was allegedly kidnapped, was killed in Bihar's Benipatti, said the police on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Avinash Jha

Family members of the deceased journalist and villagers are protesting against the killing and demanding justice. Vikas, a villager alleged that Jha's death is "clearly due to medical mafias".

"His work led to the closure of several fake medical gangs and imposition of huge fines on hospitals. He had uploaded a list of 10 hospitals to be probed," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station; U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting

Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard Internat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
3
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. The...

 Australia
4
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021