Venkaiah Naidu setting example as ideal custodian of Constitution: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday lauded Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu for setting an example and called him 'an ideal custodian' of the Constitution.

ANI | Venkatachalam (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 14-11-2021 15:34 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 15:34 IST
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday lauded Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu for setting an example and called him 'an ideal custodian' of the Constitution. While addressing a public gathering for the 20th-anniversary celebrations of Swarna Bharat Trust in Andhra Pradesh's Venkatachalam in Nellore, Shah said, "Today, as Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman, M Venkaiah Naidu is setting an example as to how should an ideal custodian of Constitution be and how should duties of Vice President as mentioned in Constitution, be carried out."

Recalling the days when Naidu was Bharatiya Janata Party President, Shah said, "The party has attained the path of progress through many ups and downs. With discipline, Venkaiah Ji did the work of taking the party forward. Venkaiah Ji played an important role in establishing discipline in the party." Speaking about the recently held Padma awards, Shah said, "Most of the parties when in power give the Padma awards through recommendations, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi honoured those who worked on the ground. A woman from Karnataka got Padma award, one Muslim man who had performed the last rites of unclaimed dead bodies was awarded Padma Shri."

Besides Shah, Naidu was also present on the occasion. Swarna Bharat Trust was founded by Naidu in 2001 in Nellore. The trust runs a school for poor, orphaned and special-needs children and imparts self-employment training programs, especially for women and youth. (ANI)

