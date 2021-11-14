Centre's reduction in fuel prices only a 'mockery': CPI(M)

The CPI(M) on Sunday said the reduction in fuel prices was a ''mockery'' and only a ''token reduction'' in the light of the fact that central excise constitutes Rs 33 per litre of petrol and Rs 32 per litre of diesel.

It said the cut in central excise duty of Rs 5 per litre for petrol and Rs 10 per litre for diesel provides no relief to the people who are ''suffering from the growing burden of higher prices of petroleum production.'' ''This token reduction must be seen in the light of the fact that central excise constitutes Rs 33 per litre of petrol and Rs 32 per litre of diesel. The Central government has made this meagre reduction from excise duties that are sharable with the states,'' the party said in a statement.

The government continues to collect special additional excise duty (surcharge) amounting to Rs 74,350 crore, additional excise duty (cess) amounting to Rs 1,98,000 crore; and other cess and surcharges amounting to Rs 15,150 crore, totalling a whopping Rs 2.87 lakh crore that are not sharable with the states, it stated.

''The Politburo demands that these additional cess and surcharges must be withdrawn immediately to provide some meaningful relief to the people,'' the statement said.

The party also condemned the decision of the central government not to procure paddy at minimum support prices (MSP) from certain states and alleged that the argument put forth by the government to do so was ''spurious''.

''This cruel decision comes at a time when the farmers have been in a historic struggle for a year demanding the repeal of the Agri Laws and the legal right to sell at MSP for all crops,'' it said.

The Left party also raised concerns over reports of growing attacks against minorities all over the country.

''Clearly, right-wing groups patronised by the governments are emboldened to perpetuate such crimes. The administration, instead of protecting victims, actually punishes them and their supporters with the arrests under draconian laws. The mob violence in Assam and recently in Tripura happened under the patronage of the state administration, with anyone reporting news of such attacks being booked under UAPA,'' the party said.

The Politburo Bureau has called upon all its units to observe a day of protest against attacks on minorities that endanger the secular fabric and violate the fundamental rights guaranteed by the Constitution.

The party also opposed the decision of the Centre to extend the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) up to 50 kilometres from the international border from the earlier 15 kilometres in Punjab, West Bengal and Assam.

''It is a severe assault on the rights of the states and federalism, a basic feature of our Constitution. Worse, this decision has been taken without consulting the states. Policing and law and order is a state subject under the Indian Constitution,'' the party alleged demanding that this decision be withdrawn.

The party also called upon the public to support the call of the farmers in their struggle for their rights.

