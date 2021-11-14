Left Menu

Schools in Haryana to remain closed till Nov 17 in view of rising air pollution

Owing to high air pollution, schools will remain closed in fours districts of Haryana till November 17, said the Haryana government.

ANI | Chandigarh (Haryana) | Updated: 14-11-2021 19:51 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 19:51 IST
Representtaive Image . Image Credit: ANI
Owing to high air pollution, schools will remain closed in fours districts of Haryana till November 17, said the Haryana government. Schools in Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, and Jhajjar districts of Haryana would remain closed.

There will be a ban on all types of construction works. The municipalities are also banned from burning garbage, added the government. There will also be a ban on burning stubble. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

