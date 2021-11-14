Left Menu

WCD ministry to host events for awareness on child rights

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-11-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 20:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of Women and Child Development is going to host a set of activities and events to generate awareness about child rights and stimulate a collective thought process in the society.

The activities, covering the theme of ‘Children Ideas, Rights & Nutrition’, have been planned from November 14 to 21, the ministry said in a statement.

These activities include outreach programmes at Child Care Institutions (CCIs) and specialised adoption agencies; and adoption awareness programmes, seminars/webinars on legal awareness, child and adolescent health, child rights etc.

The objective is to utilise the week for generation of awareness about child rights and stimulate a collective thought process of the community at large in this direction, the ministry said. PTI UZM MGA MGA

